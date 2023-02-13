Notification Settings

Gang snatch cash and tobacco in corner shop raid near Wolverhampton

By Deborah Hardiman

Raiders snatched tobacco, cigarettes and an undisclosed sum of cash when they broke into a convenience shop.

The shop Image: Google
Three males were caught on security cameras approaching the One Stop Shop, in Bridge Street, Coseley, at about 4.35am on Sunday.

One of the males was seen using a crowbar to force open the front shutter which allowed all three to get inside the premises.

Moments later they left carrying a bag containing the haul before fleeing the scene on foot a short time later.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Shortly after 4.30am on 12 February, we were called to a shop in Bridge Street, Coseley.

"A number of men were heard breaking into the shop, making off with a large quantity of cigarettes, tobacco and cash."

Witnesses of anyone with information should contact the force website or police 101 quoting crime number 20/73403/23.

Deborah Hardiman

