Stolen and dumped motorbike recovered after five months

The red Honda was snatched from the Aldridge area in September last year was found after a member of the public came across it in Mob Lane in Shelfield and shared the images on social media.
Neighbourhood officers arranged to recover the machine on Saturday.
Brownhills Police tweeted: "This motorbike was stolen from the @AldridgeWMP area in September 2022. Thanks to a member of public making us aware of this and shared via social media we were able to locate and recover this bike from Mob Lane in #Shelfield. Ourselves and you the public are #oneteam."
