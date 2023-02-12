Notification Settings

Stolen and dumped motorbike recovered after five months

By Deborah HardimanAldridgeCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A motorbike that was stolen five months ago was discovered dumped on land in Walsall.

Stolen bike found in Walsall

The red Honda was snatched from the Aldridge area in September last year was found after a member of the public came across it in Mob Lane in Shelfield and shared the images on social media.

Neighbourhood officers arranged to recover the machine on Saturday.

Brownhills Police tweeted: "This motorbike was stolen from the @AldridgeWMP area in September 2022. Thanks to a member of public making us aware of this and shared via social media we were able to locate and recover this bike from Mob Lane in #Shelfield. Ourselves and you the public are #oneteam."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

