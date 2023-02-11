Wolverhampton teenage murder trial hears how witness saw accused throw 'item' into canal

Zane Smart

Zane Smart, aged 15, was fatally injured after being struck once in the chest during an alleged pre-arranged incident in the Pendeford area of Wolverhampton, on May 27 last year.

On Friday the jury at the city's crown court heard the witness describe how she noticed an "item" being thrown into the Shropshire Union Canal.

But the witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she was not standing close enough to see all of what happened between the defendant, who was 16-years-old at the time, and the victim.

The witness said she was aware there had previously been an issue between the youths, but she thought it had been sorted out. She said she was standing on a bridge with others when the defendant and Zane arrived in the area.

And she said that Zane pulled a covered Samurai type blade out of the back of his trousers moments before the clash and that she thought "he was going to go and do something".

"Zane came on the bridge and parked his bike. He seemed angry. He told us to go," she said.

The court heard that she saw him walk away, following the defendant further along a path.

But said she remained in the area and moments later noticed there was movement between them.

She described that Zane was holding something "shiny" in his hand, but she did not know if it was a knife. She said she saw the defendant with his arm raised in front of his face and that he had blood on his and hand during the incident.

She told the jury that Zane was standing near a tree and from her position she could see the defendant just below his waist upwards.

The witness also said she also saw the defendant throw an "item" into the canal.

She said that as the defendant ran away following the altercation he slowed, then looked down at his hand while the victim went in the other direction.

The jury previously heard that there was tension between the two youths who were in a fight four months before Zane was stabbed with a knife during a pre-arranged meeting that saw both armed with knives.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant also posted a message on social media alongside a picture of Zane, saying which postcode he was located in.

The defendant, who sustained minor injuries during the violence, claimed he was acting in self-defence, and accepted that he was carrying a knife at the time.

Despite suffering a serious wound, Zane ran to his bike which he picked up and attempted to ride, but collapsed a short distance away. Several members of the public along with the emergency services went to his aid in the aftermath.