Woman arrested after man in his 80s suffers knife wound in midnight burglary

By Eleanor Lawson

A woman has been arrested after a man in his 80s was robbed in his own home in Birmingham, sustaining a knife wound to his hand as he tried to protect himself.

A woman in her 20s was arrested after the incident

Police were called shortly after midnight on Saturday after the break-in at Rednal Road in Kings Norton.

Valuables were stolen and the occupant was taken to hospital for treatment to the knife wound and discharged.

Fast CCTV work by officers identified a suspect, and a woman in her 20s was arrested shortly before 2am. She remains in custody while investigations continue.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We know there were others involved and we urge anyone with information to contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 43 of 11/2.

"Burglary is a priority for us and we know how distressing it can be, especially if you live alone. Victim Support is an independent charity that help people affected by crime and traumatic events.

"They are not part of the police or any other criminal justice agency. Visit their website to see how they can help you, or call 0808 168 9111."

