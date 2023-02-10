Three charged after £300,000 of cash and jewellery stolen in more than 50 burglaries

The three accused have all appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court

The trio have been detained after dozens of homes across the Black Country and Birmingham were burgled between November last year and January.

Darren O'Halloran, aged 37, Jason McDonagh, 33, Barney Casey, 22, have all been charged with conspiracy to commit burglaries.

All three, who are originally from Ireland but currently of no fixed address, appeared in Birmingham Magistrates' Court last Saturday after being arrested in Yorkshire, and have been remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance at the city's crown court on March 16.

Their arrests have come as part of a joint investigation between West Midlands Police and their counterparts in Ireland.