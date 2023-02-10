More than 300 arrests made during neighbourhood week of action

The campaign, spearheaded by the National College of Policing, began on January 23 and saw all 10 local policing teams take part.
The focus of the week, as set out by the college, was early intervention, problem-solving, improving trust and confidence and wellbeing.
As a result, officers made a total of 314 arrests as part of the week of action.
Police also recently secured a number of closure orders, in partnership with local authorities, to board up problem properties linked to anti-social behaviour, drug-use and disorder, in Newcastle-under-Lyme and South Staffordshire.