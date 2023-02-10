Face of County Lines drug dealer who was caught in police raid asleep at home

Zaine Hussain. Photo: West Midlands Police

Zaine Hussain, of Aston Road in Dudley, was jailed for 54 months earlier this week after pleading guilty to supplying diamorphine and cocaine.

Judge Ian Strongman told Wolverhampton Crown Court it was "dealing on a significant scale" after hearing that checks of the defendant's phone showed bulk messages were sent to around 200 customers on the 'Ace Line' previously run by his brother Kasim Ali, who died in January last year.

West Midlands Police raided the family's home on March 17 last year to carry out a warrant.

A statement from police said: "Hussain had a rude awakening when we entered his home as we found him found asleep.

"Next to him was a bag containing the line phone, a quantity of cash as well as 40 wraps of heroin and 82 wraps of crack cocaine.

"A vehicle in the rear garden was also searched. This was found to contain a further 17.33 grams of crack cocaine and 13.3 grams of heroin."

DC Philip Langstone, from the Force CID County Lines investigation team, who was in charge of the investigation, said: “Hussain got quite a shock as he woke to find our officers in his home and confiscating his drugs and cash.

“County Lines drug dealers target the most vulnerable, ruining lives and blighting communities. We are pleased Hussain has been taken off our streets and is now serving time behind bars.

“Serious and organised crime persistently erodes communities and the gangs ruthlessly target the most vulnerable, ruining lives and blighting communities.