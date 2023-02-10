Notification Settings

Case of teenager accused of murdering Bailey Atkinson adjourned due to technical issues

By Deborah Hardiman

The case against an 18-year-old accused of murdering a man in Walsall did not go ahead due to a prison hitch.

Bailey Atkinson

Ronan McCulloch is accused of killing 20-year--old Bailey Atkinson in High Street Walsall on January 28th.

The defendant was due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday for a plea hearing, but this did not go ahead after Judge Michael Chambers KC heard there had been difficulties arranging a prison video link.

The matter was adjourned until March 30.

Mr Atkinson, of Bloxwich, was attacked in the former market strip near Asda in the early hour and died in hospital.

McCulloch, of Livingstone Road also in Bloxwich, was remanded in custody.

Three teenagers – one aged 15 and two 16-year-olds – have also been charged with murder. They appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this week.

Five other men, aged between 19 and 25, have also been arrested in connection with the attack, in which Bailey was stabbed multiple times. They have been released on bail.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

