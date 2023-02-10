Case of teenager accused of murdering Bailey Atkinson adjourned due to technical issues

Bailey Atkinson

Ronan McCulloch is accused of killing 20-year--old Bailey Atkinson in High Street Walsall on January 28th.

The defendant was due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday for a plea hearing, but this did not go ahead after Judge Michael Chambers KC heard there had been difficulties arranging a prison video link.

The matter was adjourned until March 30.

Mr Atkinson, of Bloxwich, was attacked in the former market strip near Asda in the early hour and died in hospital.

McCulloch, of Livingstone Road also in Bloxwich, was remanded in custody.

Three teenagers – one aged 15 and two 16-year-olds – have also been charged with murder. They appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this week.