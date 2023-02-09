Fourth person charged with Bailey Atkinson murder as police issue social media warning

Bailey Atkinson was killed last month

Bailey Atkinson, who was 20, was attacked in Walsall High Street, near Asda, in the early hours of Saturday, January 28.

West Midlands Police has now charged Ronan McCulloch with his murder. He has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court this morning.

The 18-year-old from Livingstone Road, Bloxwich, becomes the fourth person to be formally accused of killing Bailey.

Three teenagers - one aged 15 and two 16-year-olds - have also been charged with murder. They appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this week.

Five other men, aged between 19 and 25, have also been arrested in connection with the attack, in which Bailey was stabbed multiple times. They have been released on bail.

Tributes to Bailey left at the scene of the attack

West Midlands Police has also reminded people not to discuss the names of the teenagers charged with murder, as they cannot be identified due to their ages.

The force said: "There are legal orders in place around their identities and it's paramount names are not discussed on social media as it's a contempt of court."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 225 of January 28.