Four from Black Country plead not guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs offences

By Thomas ParkesDudley

Four people from the Black Country will stand trial later this year after denying charges of conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

Shahoon Qurban, Sajad Hussain, Stacey Bryan and Michael Hill entered their not guilty pleas at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The defendants – from the Dudley area – were each charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

Qurban, 37, of Tansey Green Road in Pensnett; Hussain, 49, of The Broadway in Dudley; Bryan, 36, of Iron Foundry Drive in Coseley and Hill, from Windsor Crescent in Dudley, each pleaded not guilty pleas for the two offences at a hearing on Thursday.

A provisional trial date has been earmarked for July 3 at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

