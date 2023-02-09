Four from Black Country plead not guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs offences

Shahoon Qurban, Sajad Hussain, Stacey Bryan and Michael Hill entered their not guilty pleas at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The defendants – from the Dudley area – were each charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

Qurban, 37, of Tansey Green Road in Pensnett; Hussain, 49, of The Broadway in Dudley; Bryan, 36, of Iron Foundry Drive in Coseley and Hill, from Windsor Crescent in Dudley, each pleaded not guilty pleas for the two offences at a hearing on Thursday.