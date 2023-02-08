Police issue frost warning as 17 cars stolen from driveways so far this week

Drivers have been warned not to leave their vehicles unattended while defrosting

West Midlands Police issued the warning amid people leaving their cars unattended with the engine still running while waiting for the car to defrost.

The force said: "Frosty morning warning. We've had around 17 vehicles stolen from driveways this week in the West Midlands area. Thieves are looking for unattended vehicles with keys in the ignition. Stay with your vehicle whilst it defrosts."

The police force also published a video with motoring journalist Vicki Butler-Henderson, who said: "It's cold outside, you don't want to get into a cold and frosty car. So you run the engine, let things warm up, demist the windows - while you have a cup of coffee.