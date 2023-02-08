Notification Settings

Pensioner arrested after seizure of heroin, crack cocaine, and counterfeit tobacco

By Eleanor LawsonCannockCrimePublished:

A pensioner has been arrested in Staffordshire after police found heroin, crack cocaine, and counterfeit tobacco.

The cash, drugs and phones which were seized
The cash, drugs and phones which were seized

Staffordshire Police stopped a Toyota in a car park on Victoria Street in Hednesford at around 3pm yesterday.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was searched at the scene, leading to the discovery of multiple wraps of heroin, crack cocaine, around £700 in cash, and two mobile phones.

Officers then searched an address in Hednesford and found a number of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco products - as well as cannabis and more heroin.

A 79-year-old man, from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession of criminal property and possession with intent to supply a class B drug. He has since been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

