Pensioner arrested after seizure of heroin, crack cocaine, and counterfeit tobacco

The cash, drugs and phones which were seized

Staffordshire Police stopped a Toyota in a car park on Victoria Street in Hednesford at around 3pm yesterday.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was searched at the scene, leading to the discovery of multiple wraps of heroin, crack cocaine, around £700 in cash, and two mobile phones.

Officers then searched an address in Hednesford and found a number of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco products - as well as cannabis and more heroin.