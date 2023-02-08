More than 1,100 knives, machetes and guns dumped into weapon surrender bins in region within six months

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster

Weapons have been dropped off at several locations as part of the scheme set up by the West Midlands police and crime commissioner to tackle rising violent crime, which continues to escalate in the area.

Just in the past few months, 20-year-old Bailey Atkinson was fatally stabbed in Walsall town centre, 18-year-old Jack Lowe died after being stabbed in Darlaston and 23-year-old Cody Fisher was knifed on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub and died at the scene.

Jack Lowe, aged 18, was stabbed to death in Darlaston

The bins provide a place where people can anonymously dispose of unwanted or illegal blades, with the weapons later being removed and destroyed by experts.

A total of 1,108 knives, machetes and guns have been placed into Simon Foster’s 24 safe and secure containers, that are strategically located across the region, in the last six months.

The bins have been installed across the Black Country, Birmingham and Coventry and all of the weapons are retrieved and destroyed.

Bailey Atkinson died after being stabbed in Walsall town centre

“It is pleasing to see a huge number of knives and other weapons being dropped into my weapon surrender bins," Mr Foster said.

“Hundreds of dangerous knives are being taken off the streets thanks to the network of secure metal containers that I have installed and every single one is potentially a life saved."

Mr Foster also invests in a programme in schools to educate young people on the dangers of knives, a scheme in A&E units to untangle young people from a life of violence and mentoring classes for children who it is thought could be drawn into crime.

He added: "I am also committed to continuing to invest in other preventative programmes, that are designed to stop violence in its tracks by intervening early and addressing the underlying causes.

"West Midlands Police is also working around the clock to ensure offenders are brought to justice swiftly.”

Cody Fisher was stabbed to death just before midnight on Boxing Day

Locations of knife bins in the Black Country include St Chad and St Mark’s Church in Lime Street, Wolverhampton; St Peter’s Collegiate Church, Lich Gates, Wolverhampton; Tesco, Littleton Street, Walsall; Tesco, Town Gate Retail Park, Birmingham Road, Dudley and Duke Street, Stourbridge.