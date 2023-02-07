Walsall police boss confirms 'strong presence' of officers in town centre following Bailey Atkinson’s tragic death

Bailey Atkinson

Three boys are due to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court this afternoon charged with the murder of the 20-year-old, who was stabbed multiple times in Walsall High Street, near Asda, on January 28.

He later died of his injuries in hospital.

In response to claims that crime had risen after Green Lane police station shut in 2016, a Walsall policing commander said "our strong presence in the town centre always continued with four police teams situated right at the heart of the town, working out of Walsall Council’s Civic Centre".

Tributes at the scene where Bailey Atkinson was attacked

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, Walsall police commander, said they had police vehicles to support the police constables and police community support officers who are permanently stationed there.

He also said there were additional officers in the St Matthews ward, which covers the town centre and Caldmore, to ensure that on early and late shifts there are always officers on duty and patrolling there.

Chief Superintendent Dolby said: “We will continue to work with our partners and the public moving forward to make our streets safe and reduce the fear of crime.

“There are also lots of ways in which the public can get involved in helping to make the community safer too."

He said the St Matthews neighbourhood policing team had conducted 676 stop and searches in the last year, leading to 60 arrests.

While overall, officers from the team had made 156 arrests in the last year.

Since the death of Mr Atkinson, he said patrols had been stepped up and there had been meetings with businesses, pubs and clubs, schools and residents.

Chief Superintendent Dolby added: “We have excellent members of the public who work with us across the Walsall borough who patrol with us under the StreetWatch scheme, who do speed detection work with us on our SpeedWatch scheme and who help to look after their communities through Neighbourhood Watch.

“Some volunteer as special constables, who lead local cadet units and more besides.

"If you want to get involved, go on our website and please get in touch.

"We also give funding using money taken from criminals and turn that back in to projects run by local police aimed at making the communities safer, along with our local partners. If we work together we can make our communities a safer place to live for everyone.”