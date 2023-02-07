Walsall parks 'becoming no go areas’ over anti-social behaviour - councillor

Councillor Paul Bott with the burnt out car near the play area

Councillor Paul Bott has raised concerns over the state of King’s Hill Park, in Darlaston, after a car ploughed into its gates before causing damage to the area.

It has led him to call for the reintroduction of park rangers in order to get a grip of the issue, and help reassure dog walkers and others who use the space.

Councillor Bott, who represents Darlaston South and was mayor of the borough between 2019 and 2020, said: “Over the last two years, this park really has been in decline – and the park and woodlands have taken a step back with all this anti-social behaviour.

“Our parks and woodlands are getting to be no go areas because of this and Walsall Council isn’t addressing it,” he claimed.

Councillor Paul Bott with the burnt out car

“We need to look at having rangers back in our parks because when they were on the ground, the dog walkers and others felt safe – if they had any issue they would take it to the park ranger and we could address it.

“And there’s just been no liaison from the police on this issue,” the councillor alleged.

“We can’t tell you the name of a police officer around here – we’re seeing anti-social behaviour rising and there’s just no police presence,” he said.

Councillor Bott said the car incident, which happened on January 27, saw the vehicle ram into the gates which were effectively “demolished”.

A litter bin was knocked down by the vehicle, which went down the embankment and stopped before reaching the children’s play area.

It was later burnt out.

A spokesman for Walsall Council said: “We are aware of a vandalism incident that took place at Kings Hill Park, Darlaston.

“The matter was dealt with by our Clean and Green team in a timely manner and the gates and railings have now been repaired and repainted.

“Where there is remaining minimal debris, this will be dealt with by the grounds and street cleansing team as soon as possible.”