'So upsetting': Father's anger as attack on son by group of 20 boys shared online

A still of the one of the videos circulating online

The 14-year-old boy's father was disgusted to see the videos online and claims his son is too scared to leave his home now.

The videos show the boy being harassed and punched by the group of boys after he left St Peter's Collegiate Academy last Tuesday afternoon.

After sustaining injuries the boy was taken to hospital by his worried parents where he received treatment for several hours.

The bullying boys were from his own school and the nearby St Edmund's Catholic School and police are investigating the attack.

"Racism was the motivation of this attack, because my boy is Muslim," his father told the Express & Star.

"He is so scared now, he does not want to return to school or go anywhere and I understand that.

"No father should see videos of his son being attacked on the internet, it is so upsetting watching him being bullied by so many other boys.

"The police still have not taken a statement from him about the attack, we have complained to St Peter's and St Edmunds."

St Peter's Collegiate Academy

The videos shows the group of boys shouting, goading and punching the boy around several streets in Compton. A man can be seen trying to intervene and stop the assault before he too was subjected to foul mouthed abuse.

West Midlands Police has urged people not to share the videos of the attack on social media.

A police spokesman said: "We're investigating after a teenager was kicked and punched by a group of about 20 youngsters in Newbridge Crescent at around 3.15pm on Tuesday (31 Jan).

"The group then ran off and the boy was taken for checks at hospital. We're working with our partners in schools in the area as investigations continue and extra patrols are being carried out by our neighbourhood teams."

The spokesman added: "We understand footage of the incident is circulating online and we'd ask people not to share what are upsetting and unpleasant images.

"Instead please pass on what you have, or any information about the incident, to investigators.

"Get in contact with us via Live Chat on our website at west-midlands.police.uk or call 101, quoting investigation 20/140998/23."

St Peter's Collegiate Academy Principal Tim Mullen-Furness said pupil safety was "paramount" at the school.

He said: “Whilst you will appreciate that we cannot comment on any incident or student specifically, we can assure you that the safety and wellbeing of our students is paramount.

"We take safeguarding our student population very seriously and deal with any incidents and concerns in line with our policies and procedures.”