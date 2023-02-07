Notification Settings

Police uncover cannabis factory with 'very dangerous wiring' in Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'Brien

A cannabis factory has been uncovered by police during a raid in Wolverhampton.

Police discovered a cannabis factory. Photo: @TettenhallWMP
More than 200 plants were discovered at an address in Norfolk Road, Penn Fields, on Tuesday morning.

Penn and Tettenhall police team said officers found the cannabis plants in several rooms, with "very dangerous wiring".

The team shared news of the incident on Twitter along with pictures.

The team said: "Graiseley Neighbourhood have executed a drugs Warrant in Norfolk Road #Pennfields this morning at a cannabis factory, over 200 plants across several rooms of the property, with very dangerous wiring!"

Lisa O'Brien

