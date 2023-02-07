Further six arrests made following death of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall

Bailey Atkinson

The 20-year-old, from Bloxwich, was stabbed multiple times in Walsall High Street, near Asda, on January 28.

He later died of his injuries in hospital.

West Midlands Police detained two men, aged 19 and 20, after stopping a vehicle in Leamore on Monday.

They were arrested on suspicion of Bailey’s murder and remain in police custody for questioning.

Officers also detained four men, aged 18, 20, 21 and 25, from an address in Worcester during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They were also arrested on suspicion of murder and will be questioned.

A post-mortem revealed Mr Atkinson died of multiple stab wounds.

Two boys, both aged 16, and another 15-year-old boy were due before Wolverhampton Crown Court this afternoon charged with his murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 225 of January 28.