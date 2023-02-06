Outraged mother appeals for help over "vile" attack on her son at Stourbridge Railway Station

The attack happened at Stourbridge Railway Station

The outraged mother posted details of the attack on Stourbridge Matters Facebook page about the Saturday night attack.

She said: "Can anybody help to find the vile, evil man who set upon my son last night on the train for no reason.

"My 25-year-old son was travelling back from Birmingham at around 9.30pm when a 52-year-old man who he’d been previously chatting to suddenly turned on him, completely unprovoked and continuously head butted and punched him in the face and threatened to kill him.

"The man’s wife/partner and friends tried to pull him away but he was totally incensed. Hopefully the cameras on the train will bring this man to justice."

She added: "There were witnesses who can verify what happened, please come forward if you can help to find this vile man. This happened between Lye and Stourbridge Junction where my son and this evil man both got off the train.

"He’s around 5’8”, grey/brown receding hair, stocky build, wore a beige shirt and lives on Queensway, Wollescote and has a cut on his head from repeatedly head butting my son."

British Transport Police officers are investigating the incident.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers received a report of an assault on board a train from Birmingham to Stourbridge Junction which took place on February 4. A 25-year-old man sustained minor injuries to his head.