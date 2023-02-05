Shots fired between cars in residential streets in Tipton in broad daylight

Powis Avenue, where shots were reported being fired between cars. Photo: Google

Gunshots were reported in both Powis Avenue and Lower Church Lane soon after 3pm on Saturday, and West Midlands Police said officers are reviewing CCTV footage.

Video circulating on social media shows a car manoeuvring in Powis Avenue, close to an entrance to Jubilee Park, before a loud bang is heard and a car reverses up the road at speed.

The car then reverses into a driveway before pulling out in the opposite direction and speeding off in the direction of Toll End Road, pursued by another car.

Police had earlier announced they were investigating reports of a gunshot in Lower Church Lane.

An updated West Midlands Police statement released on Sunday said: "We're investigating after gunshots were fired between cars in Tipton yesterday afternoon.

"They were fired in both Powis Avenue and nearby Lower Church Lane at just after 3pm.

"We're unaware of anyone having been injured but our enquiries to establish what happened are ongoing.

"We're continuing to review CCTV and carry out other enquiries in the area.