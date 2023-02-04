Gang jailed for “cooking” crack cocaine and supplying the drug across the West Midlands

The gang was sentenced to more than 27 years in jail after being convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine. Picture: West Midlands Police

John Rahman, Jerome Grandison, Gurdev Singh and Holly Winders were part of an organised crime gang which were involved in the widespread supply of Class A drugs.

When officers from West Midlands Police's Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) raided their Birmingham base they discovered 1.3 kilogrammes of crack cocaine with a street value of £126,180 as well as wrappings from two kilogramme blocks of cocaine.

John Rahman who was leader of the drugs gang. Picture: West Midlands Police

Police also discovered a crack cocaine cooking kit including scales and spoons and tins of Bicarbonate of Soda.

Using a range of investigative techniques evidence was gathered to support the four were involved in conspiracy to cook and sell drugs from the home of Winders, in Langdon Walk, South Yardley.

Holly Winders who used her home as a base to "cook" crack cocaine. Picture: West Midlands Police

A police spokesman said: "We swooped to arrest gang leader Rahman first. He had three mobile phones on him and over £5,000 worth of cash. Inside his BMW there was a further £31,000 in cash and we later seized £130,000 recovered from his Highgate apartment.

"Officers then forced entry into the flat in Langdon Walk and found 1.3 kilogrammes of crack cocaine."

Gang member Jerome Grandison. Picture: West Midlands Police

The spokesman added: "Inside we discovered a complete crack cocaine cooking kit, scales and spoons. The kitchen area of the flat had been prepared for the “cooking” of the Class A drug.

"Also in the kitchen was a microwave area which had a blue carrier bag and inside was the wrappings from two kilogramme blocks of cocaine.

"There was also two tins of Bicarbonate of Soda used in the cooking process. Officers also found crack cocaine which had been recently cooked in the draws of the bedroom."

Gurdev Singh was a member of a crack cocaine drugs gang. Picture: West Midlands Police

The police spokesman went on to say: "Winders later turned up at her address and was arrested by officers. We later arrested Singh and Grandison for their involvement in the conspiracy."

Rahman, aged 36, pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to supply cocaine and money laundering while the other three were found guilty to the charges after a trial. All four were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court.

Rahman, from Durley Road, Yardley, was jailed for nine years and three months while 36-year-old Grandison, from Douglas Road, Acocks Green, was jailed for nine years.

Singh, aged 33, from Fordrough Lane, Bordesley Green, was jailed for six years and 30-year-old Winders was jailed for three years.

Chief Inspector Leanne Lowe, Command Senior Investigation Manager at ROCU, said “We’re focused on those thought to be involved in the highest levels of organised crime across our region.