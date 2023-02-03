Teens arrested after police helicopter scrambled to track suspicious car

Police helicopter

A 16-year-old girl and two youths were caught after a VW Golf fitted with false registration plates was spotted in the Birmingham area by Central Motorway Police Group officers.

Staffordshire Police said when efforts were made to pull over the driver, the vehicle failed to stop.

As a result the officers pulled back and requested help from a police helicopter which then tracked the Golf to Rugeley, where it was in collision with a van in Hood Lane, in nearby Armitage with Handsacre.

Following the crash the driver of the stolen Golf tried to flee the area on foot, but was quickly found by the helicopter team.

When the car was searched at the scene officers discovered a knife, a screwdriver and gloves. It had been reported stolen in the Lichfield area on Wednesday.

A boy, aged 16, from Rugeley, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, possession of a knife and having no insurance or a licence.

The girl, from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped for burglary. A 17-year-old boy, also from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

All three have since been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.