Police continue to question boys arrested on suspicion of murdering Bailey Atkinson in Walsall

By Lisa O'Brien

Police are continuing to question three boys who were arrested on suspicion of murdering Bailey Atkinson in Walsall town centre.

Bailey Atkinson was murdered in Walsall on Saturday
The 20-year-old, from Bloxwich, was stabbed to death on the High Street, near Asda, in the early hours of Saturday.

He later died of his injuries.

Two boys, both aged 15, and another boy aged 16 were arrested a hotel in Rhyl, North Wales, on Tuesday night.

They were brought to the West Midlands for questioning.

West Midlands Police confirmed today that officers are continuing to question them.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch quoting log 225 of January 28.

People can contact the force via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

