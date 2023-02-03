Man who stabbed office worker to death in Wednesbury given life sentence

Abdi Mohamed

Moses Smith attacked 26-year-old Abdi Mohamed outside Easy4insurance, in Upper High Street on June 8 2021, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

He was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham but died later that day.

Smith, 40, of Lindon Road, Brownhills, denied an offence of murder and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

The Crown Prosecution Service had previously accepted his guilty plea and he was sentenced by Judge Michael Chambers at the crown court today.