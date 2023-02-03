Man who fled police on push-bike only to be quickly caught with heroin and crack cocaine jailed

Thyce Armani-Walker (Photo: Staffordshire Police)

Thyce Armani-Walker, 21, of Oscott, Birmingham, was sentenced to two years and six months behind bars after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine, possessing cannabis and possession of criminal property at Stafford Crown Court yesterday.

The court heard how Armani-Walker was stopped on Abbey Street in Burton-on-Trent last November (2022).

He originally tried to get away on a push-bike but was quickly detained.

Officers then searched him at the scene and found a number of items, including:

Eighteen wraps of crack cocaine and nine deals of heroin – valued at around £360

Cannabis

More than £850 in cash

He was questioned in custody and went on to admit the offences in court.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, who dealt with the case, said: "This goes to show how important it is for officers to target drug supply on a proactive basis.

"I'm happy that we've been able to take these harmful substances out of our community and further disrupt the supply of drugs into Staffordshire."