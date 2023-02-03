Notification Settings

Man denies raping and murdering his wife in Oldbury

By Lisa O'Brien

A man has denied raping and murdering his wife in Oldbury.

Cynthia Turner. Photo: West Midlands Police
Cynthia Turner. Photo: West Midlands Police

Legitte Reid, 55, of Hilton Road, Oldbury, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

He denied raping and murdering Cynthia Turner, as well as carrying a knife in a public place, on December 8 last year.

Cynthia Turner, a 55-year-old mother-of-two, died after suffering stab wounds to her chest.

Reid was remanded into custody, with a trial set to take place in September.

A post mortem revealed Mrs Turner died of stab wounds to the chest.

Police were called to Hilton Road, and found her with serious injuries, but nothing could be done to save her.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

