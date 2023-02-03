Man denies raping and murdering his wife in Oldbury

Cynthia Turner. Photo: West Midlands Police

Legitte Reid, 55, of Hilton Road, Oldbury, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

He denied raping and murdering Cynthia Turner, as well as carrying a knife in a public place, on December 8 last year.

Cynthia Turner, a 55-year-old mother-of-two, died after suffering stab wounds to her chest.

Reid was remanded into custody, with a trial set to take place in September.

A post mortem revealed Mrs Turner died of stab wounds to the chest.