Man denies raping and murdering his wife in Oldbury

Legitte Reid, 55, of Hilton Road, Oldbury, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.
He denied raping and murdering Cynthia Turner, as well as carrying a knife in a public place, on December 8 last year.
Cynthia Turner, a 55-year-old mother-of-two, died after suffering stab wounds to her chest.
Reid was remanded into custody, with a trial set to take place in September.
A post mortem revealed Mrs Turner died of stab wounds to the chest.
Police were called to Hilton Road, and found her with serious injuries, but nothing could be done to save her.