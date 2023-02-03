Black Country drug kingpins face three more years in jail unless they hand over £300,000 in three months

David Morris and Simeone Greene

However, if David Morris and Simeon Greene have to handover nearly £300,000 by April 6 or will serve another three years on top of the 12 they are serving for conspiracy to deal high purity cocaine.

Lawyers for Morris and Greene thrashed out a deal with Proceeds of Crime prosecutors at Wolverhampton Crown Court to avoid a two day hearing which would have laid bare their lifestyle paid for by drug addicts.

Morris, 41 from Essington, and Greene, from Lower Gornal, huge cocaine distribution network operation was stopped in 2020 when police confiscated £170,000 cash from their network in 2020 which was just a fraction of the money they made.

As the Proceeds of Crime hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court heard the pair regularly transferred tens of thousands of pounds to girlfriends and sisters and bought high powered cars including Audis.

Financial detectives have been pouring over the pair's personal assets and bank accounts but the majority of the money made through drug dealing has been spent.

Prosecutor Karen Robinson told the court Morris and Greene had been living a "criminal lifestyle" which led them to have bank accounts full of money and bundles of cash around their house.

She said: "In both these cases there was an obvious criminal lifestyle. The two sides have been working together over an extended period to come to an agreement about the figures to be repaid."

Morris agreed to have benefited from crime by £1,145,824.42. After Morris lawyers negotiated with prosecutors he will have to pay £215,125.00 by 4pm on April 6.

Morris solicitor Gulam Ahmed asked for three months to pay the difference between what the police confiscated and how much he was ordered to pay back, which was just over £20,000.

Morris solicitor Gulam Ahmed said: "The defendant is in custody, the remaining money is £20,795, he will have to make arrangements to get that money. The money is with his ex-partner which was paid over, he simply needs time to find that money."

Judge Rhona Campbell reminded them both if they ever earn a substantial sum of money again or own assets in their lifetime up to the £1.1m they are believed to have benefited from crime the Crown will confiscate it.

Judge Campbell told Morris: "You have to make arrangements to locate that money, at any point in the future if you 215, 125. As and when at any point in the future if you acquire any further assets then Crown can come back to you and in order to secure any property you acquire up to that figure of excess of £1.1 million.

"If you do not pay by April 6, 2023, you will go to Magistrates Court where you will be given a three year sentence."

Greene benefited from crime by £1,130,125.20 but will have to pay £70,370.86 payable by 4pm, April 6.

When Greene and Morris were sentenced last February Judge Michael Chambers QC revealed the size of their criminal enterprise.

He said: " "This was in my judgement a highly sophisticated and organised conspiracy to wholesale and supply cocaine. The purity was relatively high at just under 80 per cent.

"You were concerned in the supply of at least 23kg of cocaine and collected tens of thousands of pounds in relation to that.