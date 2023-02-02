Walsall business owners gather for police meeting following death of Bailey Atkinson

Floral tributes were left at the police cordon after Bailey Atkinson died

Bailey Atkinson, from Bloxwich, was attacked by a group of men on High Street, near Asda in the early hours of Saturday morning and died a short time later.

Following Mr Atkinson's death, police officers visited shops and businesses in the town inviting them to a meeting with Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby at Walsall Town Hall on Thursday evening.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Chief Superintendent Dolby, of Walsall Police, said: "We’re committed to working with partners across the borough to ensure Walsall is a safe place, and I’ve been speaking to people in the community to reassure then of the steps we are taking to ensure that.”

Bailey Atkinson

Two boys, aged 15, and another boy aged 16 were arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Atkinson, at a hotel in Rhyl, North Wales, on Tuesday night.

They have been brought to the West Midlands for questioning.

A post-mortem has revealed that Mr Atkinson died of multiple stab wounds.

Following his death, business owners and shoppers in Walsall town centre spoke of their shock.

A large part of Walsall town centre was sealed off following the death of Bailey Atkinson

A businesswoman in a nearby shop, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "It's shocking. It was a customer who came in and told me.

"I can't imagine what that man's family is going through.

"Walsall seems to be getting worse and worse. I'm considering whether I need to move location.

"I wish there were more police about."

Police are still urging anyone with information to come forward.

People can contact the force via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The past week alone has seen further violent crimes in the Black Country.

A 15-year-old was stabbed on Clarkes Lane in West Bromwich, near to The Phoenix Collegiate School, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The boy was taken to hospital due to his abdomen and leg injuries which were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

And a 20-year-old man was stabbed in Dudley High Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was left in a "critical condition".