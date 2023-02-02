Notification Settings

Telford man arrested after £30,000 worth of cars stolen in garage ram-raid

By Megan Jones

A Telford man has been arrested following the theft of cars worth more than £30,000 in a raid at a garage in Staffordshire.

The 52-year old man is the third person to be arrested in connection with the crime, which saw a number of cars stolen from a business in Ashley, near Newcastle-under-Lyme.

A group of men rammed the front gates of the garage between 11.15am and 11.20am on Monday, January 30.

They then drove away in a number of vehicles, including a BMW 1 series, a Fiat 500 and a Toyota Rav4. The vehicles are believed to be collectively worth over £30,000.

One of the stolen vehicles was spotted in the Telford area two days later, on Wednesday, February 1, with the driver of the vehicle failing to stop for police and taking off on foot.

The suspect was found by officers and arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "A third arrest has been made after more than £30,000-worth of cars were stolen from a business in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

"Yesterday evening (Wednesday 1 February), we spotted one of the stolen cars in the Telford area. The driver didn’t stop and abandoned the car but was shortly found on foot by officers.

"A 52-year-old man, from Telford, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop. He remains in custody while inquiries continue."

A 34-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent and a second man, aged 29, of no fixed address, had been previously arrested and detained on suspicion of vehicle theft.

