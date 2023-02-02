Police officer in two-car crash denies dangerous driving allegations

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that Dean Dobson was responding to an incident on April 7 last year when the collision happened, in Penn Road, Penn, at the junction with Rookery Road and Stubbs Road at about midnight.

At a hearing on ThursdayDobson, 34, denied one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The matter was adjourned for a jury trial due to be held in November. Dobson, of Tawney Close, Kidsgrove, Staffordshire, was granted unconditional bail until then.