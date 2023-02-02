Notification Settings

Police officer in two-car crash denies dangerous driving allegations

By Deborah HardimanStaffordshireCrimePublished:

A police officer accused of causing serious injury to a woman by driving through a red light resulting in a crash has pleaded not guilty.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that Dean Dobson was responding to an incident on April 7 last year when the collision happened, in Penn Road, Penn, at the junction with Rookery Road and Stubbs Road at about midnight.

At a hearing on ThursdayDobson, 34, denied one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The matter was adjourned for a jury trial due to be held in November. Dobson, of Tawney Close, Kidsgrove, Staffordshire, was granted unconditional bail until then.

The serving Staffordshire Police officer is based in Stafford.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

