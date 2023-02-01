Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager rushed to hospital after being stabbed in West Bromwich

By Lisa O'BrienWest BromwichCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen and leg in West Bromwich.

Clarkes Lane, West Bromwich. Photo: Google
Clarkes Lane, West Bromwich. Photo: Google

Police were called to Clarkes Lane at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The teenager's injuries are not considered to be life-changing or life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have yet been made.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after a boy was stabbed in West Bromwich.

"Officers were called to Clarkes Lane shortly after 2.30pm yesterday.

"A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen and leg.

"His injuries are not considered life-changing or life-threatening.

"Enquiries are now ongoing to identify suspects."

Anyone with information can get in touch with West Midlands Police via live chat on the police force's website or via 101 quoting incident 20/109913/23.

Alternatively, information can be passed on confidentially to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News