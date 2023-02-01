Teenager rushed to hospital after being stabbed in West Bromwich

Clarkes Lane, West Bromwich. Photo: Google

Police were called to Clarkes Lane at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

No arrests have yet been made.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after a boy was stabbed in West Bromwich.

"Officers were called to Clarkes Lane shortly after 2.30pm yesterday.

"A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen and leg.

"His injuries are not considered life-changing or life-threatening.

"Enquiries are now ongoing to identify suspects."

Anyone with information can get in touch with West Midlands Police via live chat on the police force's website or via 101 quoting incident 20/109913/23.