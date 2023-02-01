Notification Settings

Police appeal to identify suspects linked to two Wolverhampton burglaries

By Deborah Hardiman

Detectives are on the hunt for the culprits suspected of burglary offences at two properties in Wolverhampton on Boxing Day.

Cadman Crescent

On December 26, a television was stolen was from a home, in Cadman Crescent, in Fallings Park.

A man wearing a dark-coloured coat with a furry hood on his head arrived at the property on a bicycle shortly after 3am, entered the property and stole it before fleeing the scene.

Then at 4.20am a man wearing a zipped jacket, a woolly hat on his head that was covered with a hood attempted to burgle a property, in Dickens Road, Bushbury.

Wolverhampton Police have now posted security camera images on social media of individuals officers want to speak to in connection with the offences in a bid to identify them.

Witnesses or anyone who recognises them should contact the officers via West Midlands Police live chat or phone 101 quoting crime number 20/1070859/22 for the Cadman Crescent burglary or 20/1077722/22 for the Dickens Road attempted burglary.

Or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

