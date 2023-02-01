Police appeal to identify suspects linked to two Wolverhampton burglaries

Cadman Crescent

On December 26, a television was stolen was from a home, in Cadman Crescent, in Fallings Park.

A man wearing a dark-coloured coat with a furry hood on his head arrived at the property on a bicycle shortly after 3am, entered the property and stole it before fleeing the scene.

Then at 4.20am a man wearing a zipped jacket, a woolly hat on his head that was covered with a hood attempted to burgle a property, in Dickens Road, Bushbury.

Wolverhampton Police have now posted security camera images on social media of individuals officers want to speak to in connection with the offences in a bid to identify them.

Witnesses or anyone who recognises them should contact the officers via West Midlands Police live chat or phone 101 quoting crime number 20/1070859/22 for the Cadman Crescent burglary or 20/1077722/22 for the Dickens Road attempted burglary.

Or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

#APPEAL | Do you recognise this man?

We would like to speak to him following a burglary at a home in Cadman Crescent, #Wolverhampton, on 26 December last year.

A man arrived at the property on a pedal cycle shortly after 3am. pic.twitter.com/ggfu5fx3ny — Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) February 1, 2023