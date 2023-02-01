Four arrests after attempted thefts from HGVs at motorway services

Three masked men were spotted trying to break into HGVs on the M6 northbound services at 1.35am on Wednesday.

After spotting the men, one of the HGV drivers sounded their alarm, prompting the group to give up on their attempts and leave the area.

A short time later, police received similar reports that HGVs were being targeted at Hilton Services in South Staffordshire.

Officers were sent from the Bormus team and Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) to look for the suspects and quickly spotted a Mercedes Sprinter van leaving the area.

It was using false plates and was stopped between Junction 13 and 14.

Officers searched the inside and found a number of cloned registration plates.

They also checked the van and found out it had been stolen from the Dewsbury area of West Yorkshire.

A 29-year-old man, from West Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal a vehicle and vehicle theft.

Another man, aged 28, from West Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and driving whilst disqualified.

Two other men, aged 27 and 20, from West Yorkshire, were also arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal from a vehicle and vehicle theft.

Detective Inspector Pete Cooke, from CID, said: “We are continuing our proactive approach to vehicle crime and have made significant progress since we introduced our dedicated Bormus team.

“In January, we charged more than 10 suspects with vehicle theft offences and arrested more than double the number of suspects compared to December 2022.