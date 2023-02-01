Dangerous driver given immediate road ban after changing plea to guilty

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Christopher Harrison, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving in relation to an incident in Lichfield Road and Sneyd Lane, in New Invention, in Willenhall, on July 8, 2021.

He admitted the offences ahead of the start of a jury trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday after previously denying he was responsible.

Judge Mr Recorder Michael Wheeler said: "You have pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. You previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice. Both of these are serious offences and will need a pre-sentencing report which I'm going to ask probation to prepare.

"All options will be open to the sentencing judge.

"Your are now disqualified from driving."

The court also heard that a charge of assaulting an emergency worker was no longer being pursued by the Crown Prosecution Service.