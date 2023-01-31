Notification Settings

Teenager from Walsall arrested after packed delivery van stolen

By Adam Smith

Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a delivery van which was stolen in Lichfield last July.

A youth snatched the keys to a Citroen Dispatch, which had over 100 parcels inside, from a delivery driver on Burton Road.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "The victim wasn’t injured and the suspect drove the van away, which was carrying over 100 parcels at the time.

"We sent officers to look for it and later found it abandoned in the Wolverhampton area. It was recovered and sent for forensic testing. We also looked at CCTV from the scene and spoke with nearby residents to find out more information."

The spokesman added: "On Monday, a 17-year-old boy, from Walsall, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.

"He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

