Police appeal following violent assault on tram in city centre

Do you recognise this man?

British Transport Police have released CCTV images in connection with the incident, which took place at around 10.30pm on January 24.

It happened after two men got on a tram at Grand Central in the city centre.

A passenger on the tram asked the two men to keep their voices down and a verbal altercation took place.

The two men then punched and assaulted three passengers in an 'unprovoked and violent' attack, police said.

Investigating Officer PC Genna Chambers said: "We would like to talk to the two men shown in the CCTV images as we believe they may have information that can help our investigation.

"We also appeal to anyone else on the tram who has information regarding the incident to come forward."

Anyone who recognises the men, or has any information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2300008957.