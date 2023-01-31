Man charged in connection with theft of 60 vehicles from across Black Country and Birmingham

Eddie McDonagh, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday and later charged with theft of motor vehicles linked to thefts in areas including West Bromwich, Walsall, and Birmingham.

McDonagh, 41, was also charged with fraud, and robbery, and he was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

West Midlands Police's specialist Vehicle Crime Taskforce had been investigating after the series of thefts between July 2020 and November 2022.