Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged in connection with theft of 60 vehicles from across Black Country and Birmingham

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been charged in connection with the theft of 60 vehicles from the Black Country and Birmingham over the last two years.

Eddie McDonagh, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday and later charged with theft of motor vehicles linked to thefts in areas including West Bromwich, Walsall, and Birmingham.

McDonagh, 41, was also charged with fraud, and robbery, and he was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

West Midlands Police's specialist Vehicle Crime Taskforce had been investigating after the series of thefts between July 2020 and November 2022.

The police taskforce was set up in September and has already been involved in making scores of arrests and recovering stolen vehicles.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Wolverhampton
Sandwell
Dudley
Birmingham
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News