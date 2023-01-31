Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Caustic substance' attack damages car paintwork in Bridgnorth street

By David TooleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A 'caustic substance' and eggs were thrown over a car in a Bridgnorth street, causing to paint to bubble.

Severn Street, Bridgnorth. Photo: Google.
Severn Street, Bridgnorth. Photo: Google.

Police with the Bridgnorth Town and Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team have appealed for information after an incident in Severn Street.

PCSO Amanda Leek of the SNT, said: "A Silver Vauxhall Corsa parked at the back of a property on Severn Street, Bridgnorth, has had eggs and some sort of caustic substance chucked over it causing the paint to bubble.

"This was noticed by the owner on Saturday morning of January 28, 2023."

Officers want anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them via the West Mercia Police website or ringing 101.

They would like people with information to quote reference number 00272_I_28012023.

Crime
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News