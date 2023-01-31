Appeal after suspected fraud involving Facebook Marketplace sale in Tipton

Officers are now investigation a suspected fraud in connection with the incident in Tipton.
The man police wish to speak to is described as being white, aged around 40, 6ft tall, medium to stocky build and possibly had a shaved head but was wearing a cap.
#APPEAL | Do you recognise this man?— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) January 31, 2023
We would like to speak to him with regards to a suspected fraud in #Tipton.
A man visited the home of a seller who had advertised a computer for sale on Facebook Marketplace. pic.twitter.com/scO4dtfomS
If you recognise him contact police on Live Chat via the website or ring 101 quoting crime number 20/1022097/22.