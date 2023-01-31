Notification Settings

Appeal after suspected fraud involving Facebook Marketplace sale in Tipton

By Emma Walker TiptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have launched an appeal after a man visited the home of a seller who had advertised a computer for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Do you recognise this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection to a suspected fraud in Tipton
Do you recognise this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection to a suspected fraud in Tipton

Officers are now investigation a suspected fraud in connection with the incident in Tipton.

The man police wish to speak to is described as being white, aged around 40, 6ft tall, medium to stocky build and possibly had a shaved head but was wearing a cap.

If you recognise him contact police on Live Chat via the website or ring 101 quoting crime number 20/1022097/22.

