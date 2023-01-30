Crash accused pleads not guilty to causing death of unborn baby

Dudley Magistrates Court

Kaitlin Bustin, 18, was struck by a BMW, in Junction Road, Stourbridge at around 3.25pm on June 27 last year.

At a hearing held at Dudley Magistrates Court defendant Aqeel Ahmed pleaded not guilty to offences of causing serious by dangerous driving and causing serious injury while disqualified from driving.

District Judge Graham Wilkinson told the hearing: "I know that there are members of the family in attendance. My condolences to you."

He transferred the case to Wolverhampton Crown Court where it will next be heard next month.