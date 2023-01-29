Notification Settings

Watch the moment drink driver crashes his Maserati in Birmingham while twice over the limit

By Eleanor Lawson

A man driving a Maserati in Birmingham has been fined £2,190 and banned from driving for a year after drink driving, leading to him crashing his Maserati.

The driver of the Maserati was two times over the limit

The driver was twice over the limit when he crashed in front of police patrols on Bristol Street, which runs through the city centre.

The West Midlands Police traffic unit posted a video of the crash on Twitter, saying: "This clip shows the dangers of drink driving.

The driver of this Maserati was double the limit when he crashed in front of one of our patrols and was arrested.

"He was found guilty and was banned from driving for a year and fined a total of £2,190."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

