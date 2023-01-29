Interpol and National Crime Agency called in over investigation into alleged child sex assaults by Russells Hall junior doctor

The junior doctor is accused of sexual offences at Russells Hall Hospital, as well as the Royal Stoke University Hospital

Both agencies will now assist Staffordshire Police in their investigation over the "appropriateness of care" provided by the 35-year-old junior doctor between 2018 and 2021, who worked at Russells Hall and the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

While at Russells Hall Hospital, The Times reports that he saw more than 800 patients in A&E, 350 of whom were under 18.

The Times also claims that 40 new offences are being investigated by Staffordshire Police, and that the doctor is British, but trained at a medical school abroad before returning to work in the UK as a trainee doctor in 2017.

NHS reviews at Russells Hall and the Royal Stoke are believed to have looked at "intimate examinations" of his patients and whether or not they were inappropriate, whether medical complaints were altered, and cases where consent or chaperone policies were allegedly not followed.

The Times reports that the alarm was first raised about the junior doctor in 2018, when the parents of a vulnerable patient expressed concerns about his examination of her.

Despite the doctor's suspension and internal and police investigations, he returned to work in 2019 due to police concluding there was not enough evidence.

After returning to work and completing his training in Stoke, he transferred back to Russells Hall, and in 2021 two complaints were allegedly made about his examination of two girls, aged seven and 15, while at Stoke.

According to The Times, he was excluded from the Dudley Trust in March 2021 and was suspended by the General Medical Council.

He was then arrested in December 2021 and released on bail, although it is alleged he rejects the allegations.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: “There is an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assault at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust and Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust.

"A 35-year-old man, from the West Midlands, has been arrested and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“For those who wish to contact the NSPCC for support, a helpline is in place. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time.”

In a previous statement, the police force confirmed that they were investigating the individual under 'Operation Anzu'.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) added: "We can confirm the NCA's Major Crime Investigative Support unit is assisting Staffordshire Police with their investigation."

A spokesman for The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust said: "The Trust is working closely with Staffordshire Police on its on-going investigation, ‘Operation Anzu’.

"The Police are looking into concerns about the appropriateness of care provided by an individual who worked in the NHS and previously worked at both Russells Hall Hospital and Royal Stoke Hospital. This individual no-longer works at the either hospital.

"We have written to a number of families about the care they or their family member received and we have advised them to speak to the Police."

Julian Hobbs, medical director at The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, added: "The individual no longer works at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust. We are assisting Staffordshire Police with their enquiries and cannot make any further comment at present.”

The hospitals have set up dedicated helplines for any patients or guardians who may have concerns:

Royal Stoke University Hospital – 01782 672540

Russells Hall Hospital – 01384 322311