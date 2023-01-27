Suspected dealer arrested after police find '271 wraps of heroin and £14k in cash' at home

Officers seized 271 wraps of suspected heroin, together with the cash, from the property in Low Hill, Wolverhampton.
It came after a warrant was executed at the address.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply following the discovery.
He remains in police custody for questioning.
Sharing the news on Twitter, Wolverhampton Police said: "We've seized 271 wraps of suspected heroin and £14k cash from a house in Low Hill after Wolverhampton's Neighbourhood Taskforce executed a warrant today.
"A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply remains in custody for questioning."
