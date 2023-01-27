Police and crime commissioner proposes 5.94 per cent increase in council tax

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion is recommending the increase in his budget proposals for the coming year.

Mr Campion has said the money would help pay for a new crime-fighting team of 55 officers, along with 10 Community Safety Engagement Officers across West Mercia.

He said the teams would be possible due to 40 additional police officers that will be recruited – as well as using previous officers who have joined the force.

Other measures which would be paid for in the budget include bringing in the 'Drive' domestic abuse perpetrator programme in Shropshire – it has previously been introduced in Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

The programme is designed to specifically tackle violence against women and girls.

Under the plans, more than £2 million would be spent on the Safer Communities project in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Other aspects include "further transformation" of the force "by improving technology".

More than 560 residents have responded to the consultation on the budget, with 57 per cent saying they would be willing to pay more towards policing.

The plans for the rise would mean an average Band D household will pay £246.50 a year – the fourth lowest increase in council tax when compared to other PCCs, according to Mr Campion.

Mr Campion said: “I would like to thank everyone who completed my budget consultation. As the voice of the public in policing, I have used your responses to shape budget proposals that deliver on your priorities.

“Key themes from the survey results centred on more accessible and visible police officers. I have heard this loud and clear and that’s why I am committed to increasing police officer numbers to record levels in West Mercia and boosting local crime fighting teams.

“There is no avoiding the fact that the cost of living is rising. No one is immune from these inflationary challenges and despite the precept increase, there will be an imbalance between the funding required and funding available, meaning significant challenges for West Mercia Police.

“I have taken on board the views of the public and the Chief Constable when pulling together the budget proposals, ensuring it is balanced against the need to provide sufficient funding – and the best value of money – in keeping the people of West Mercia safe.”

Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “Over the last year we have made huge strides forward in our mission to continue improving the service we deliver for our communities.

"Whilst we face significant challenges due to the country’s financial pressures and difficult decisions will have to be made, the budget proposals will enable us to continue investing resources in the areas that will have the most positive impact on our communities, and give the best results as we continue to focus on reducing and detecting crime.”