Men appear in court over cocaine supply allegations

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court

Mohammed Jabbar Nadeem, 23, of Darlaston Road, Pleck, and Rohail Ali, 25, of Rutter Street, Palfrey, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine. Ali was also charged with being concerned in the supply of diamorphine.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named, was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and diamorphine, of being in possession of criminal property.

All three have appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court. The matter was adjourned and will next be heard at the crown court next month. They were given conditional bail.