Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Illegal vapes and out of date food seized from shops in Walsall

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallCrimePublished:

Illegal vapes and out of date food were seized from shops during an operation in Walsall.

Hundreds of illicit vapes were seized, along with out-of-date food items that should not have been on sale
Hundreds of illicit vapes were seized, along with out-of-date food items that should not have been on sale

Officers from Walsall Council Trading Standards worked together with the St Matthews neighbourhood policing team to target a number of town centre shops selling illegal goods on Thursday.

In one town centre shop, 352 illegal disposable vapes with a street value of around £4,400 were seized.

Disposable vapes must contain two per cent nicotine and have a 2ml e-liquid capacity, which equates to about 600 puffs.

Some of the seized vapes had 10,000 puffs.

The non-compliant vapes were hidden in drawers under the counter.

Vapes such as these are often fruit flavoured and brightly coloured which makes them more attractive to children.

The sting also saw out-of-date food items seized that should not have been on sale.

Councillor Garry Perry, Walsall Council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities, said: “I am continually shocked and appalled at the number of dangerous illegal vapes being sold in Walsall. They are a danger to people’s health and they are getting into the hands of children.

“A big well done to the Trading Standards officers and West Midlands Police for their work in reducing the number of illegal goods being sold and clamping down on business owners.

"I hope this serves as a reminder that we have a high standard for those doing business in the borough, and zero tolerance for people breaking the law and endangering our communities.”

Sergeant Neil Derry, neighbourhood policing supervisor at Walsall neighbourhood police unit, said: “We have an excellent working relationship with Walsall Council and we were only too happy to provide assistance to Trading Standards officers during this successful operation.”

As well as seizing illegal goods, officers also provided advice to a number of shops, helping them to achieve compliance.

This included reminders on the law prohibiting the sale of knives and vapes to under 18s and providing advice on implementing a 'No ID No Sale' policy.

Further guidance was also given to a shop selling foods without any English labelling.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News