Police officer stabbed while trying to arrest man 'armed with knife'

The officer was stabbed responding to a report of serious disorder

Three officers were called to reports of serious disorder shortly after 6am on Wednesday, where they found a man armed with a knife.

He then stabbed one of the in the shoulder as they tried to arrest him.

West Midlands Police said the officer had injuries that are "not life-threatening or life-changing".

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was arrested at the scene in Reeves Road, Birmingham, on suspicion of wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place. He remains in custody.

A police statement said: "We take assaults against our officers incredibly seriously and are supporting the officer who was assaulted.