Police officer stabbed while trying to arrest man 'armed with knife'

Three officers were called to reports of serious disorder shortly after 6am on Wednesday, where they found a man armed with a knife.
He then stabbed one of the in the shoulder as they tried to arrest him.
West Midlands Police said the officer had injuries that are "not life-threatening or life-changing".
The suspect, a man in his 40s, was arrested at the scene in Reeves Road, Birmingham, on suspicion of wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place. He remains in custody.
A police statement said: "We take assaults against our officers incredibly seriously and are supporting the officer who was assaulted.
"Officers keep us safe every day and deserve to be able to do their job without fear of being attacked."