Chow mein-eating driver pulled over on M6 - but that wasn't his biggest problem with police

Boxes of seafood were found unrefrigerated. Photo: CMPG

Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group pulled over the driver, who was travelling on the M6 on Monday.

However, his dinner was not the main concern, after police found his vehicle to be overweight and unrefrigerated, despite carrying boxes of frozen lobster and fried fish. The driver was reported to 'relevant authorities' over the safety of the food, and prohibited from carrying it any further.

The CMPG said in a Tweet: "The driver of this van was eating his chow mein whilst travelling on the M6 today, the vehicles also overweight and not refrigerated carrying frozen goods. Prohibited and reported. Authorities contacted and attended the location."

What is the actual law on eating while driving?