Chow mein-eating driver pulled over on M6 - but that wasn't his biggest problem with police

Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group pulled over the driver, who was travelling on the M6 on Monday.
However, his dinner was not the main concern, after police found his vehicle to be overweight and unrefrigerated, despite carrying boxes of frozen lobster and fried fish. The driver was reported to 'relevant authorities' over the safety of the food, and prohibited from carrying it any further.
The CMPG said in a Tweet: "The driver of this van was eating his chow mein whilst travelling on the M6 today, the vehicles also overweight and not refrigerated carrying frozen goods. Prohibited and reported. Authorities contacted and attended the location."
What is the actual law on eating while driving?
The RAC website says that although eating while driving is not illegal, police could prosecute drivers for careless driving if they consider them to not be in proper control of the vehicle – an offence which can see drivers hit with a £100 fine and three points on their licence.