Gugandeep Sahota suffered a fractured eye socket during an incident in the Black Country during lockdown on March 23, 2020.

A hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court was told that Mr Sahota died on December 14.

Rokas Lastakauskas, aged 36, of South Road, Smethwick, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm upon Gugandeep Sahota.