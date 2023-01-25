Man who beat paramedics in 'sustained attack' as they tried to treat him narrowly avoids jail

Jacek Zaleski admitted common assault of an emergency worker when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates' Court

Jacek Zaleski was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted injuring the ambulance staff and a police officer in Smethwick.

Appearing for sentencing at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Monday, the 47-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of common assault of an emergency worker and one charge of common assault, all dating back to May 30 last year.

The two paramedics were flagged down in the street to help a middle-aged man who appeared to be unwell.

Once they had got him into the ambulance to start treatment, he became aggressive and the police were called.

Afterwards one injured crew member was taken to hospital while the other was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene.

Zaleski, of Walsall Street, Willenhall, was told he was being handed a suspended jail sentence because his offence was so serious. The court added: "This was a sustained attack causing distress and injury to the police officer and paramedics that were doing their job and attended to help the defendant."

He was also given an 18-month supervision order, an alcohol treatment requirement for six months and told to pay £400 compensation - £100 for each victim.

Speaking afterwards,West Midlands Ambulance Service's emergency services operations delivery director, Nathan Hudson, said: “We welcome this sentence as it shows how seriously the court took the violence against our crew and police officers.

“Ambulance staff are there to help people in their hour of need. We know that the vast majority of the public find violence against our staff to be abhorrent.

“The impact that violence against our staff has on their lives can be profound: we have seen cases where colleagues are left scared to be alone with a patient; some get flashbacks and other mental health impacts.

“These often long-term effects are on top of the recovery that is needed for their physical injuries that may stop them being able to work for days, weeks or months.